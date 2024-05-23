Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Could Be Traded; Will St. Louis Look To Reunite?
The St. Louis Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 games and are heating up with plenty of time to turn this season around before the trade deadline.
The narrative for the Cardinals season so far has been that they would be sellers come Aug. 1, just as they were last year and that key players like Ryan Helsley and Paul Goldschmidt have a high chance of being dealt.
Even though it might be too early to say that St. Louis has officially turned it around, the latest 8-2 record stretch has many wondering if the organization could become buyers this summer. If that's the case, there's a former Cardinals hurler who the club should consider reuniting.
"The (Detroit) Tigers could make Jack Flaherty available," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday when discussing which teams could become sellers at the trade deadline and the players they might consider trading.
Flaherty has posted a 3.79 ERA with an impressive 72-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 54 2/3 innings pitched throughout nine games for Detroit this season.
The 28-year-old starting pitcher signed a 1-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers this past winter -- opening him up to become a free agent this coming offseason. If Detroit decides to rebuild this summer, he would be a perfect asset to trade away.
Despite a decent start to the season, the Tigers have fallen off and sit with a lackluster 23-26 record and are 9 1/2 games back from first place in the American League Central division. Detroit has lost four games in a row and if they keep going the way they're going, players will likely be dealt.
Combine the fact that Flaherty's dealing this season with the reality that St. Louis needs a high-quality starter -- it would be in the best interest of the Cardinals' front office to consider a reunion with the former homegrown talent.
