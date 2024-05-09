Cardinals Reportedly Could Ignite Star-Studded Seven-Player Fire Sale Amid Turmoil
The St. Louis Cardinals' efforts to rebound from last season's tumultuous performance have sadly fallen short and the club is in danger of being sellers again at the trade deadline.
The veteran-laden St. Louis roster isn't getting any younger and with the team showing little to no signs of turning things around, it might be time for the front office to consider going into rebuild mode.
As the Cardinals continue to spiral downward to another National League Central last-place finish, it's growing more likely that we might see some notable names playing for different teams in the second half of the season.
"Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn are trade candidates for teams needing rental options," Fansided's Robert Murray wrote Wednesday. "Miles Mikolas and Ryan Helsley both figure to draw trade interest. Could the team entertain trade inquiries for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado? Brandon Crawford, a shortstop likely in the final season of his career, could draw some looks from teams needing a veteran infielder."
Gibson and Lynn have exceeded expectations at 36 years old and are viable traded candidates given that both signed 1-year contracts with a club option for 2025.
Much like the pitchers mentioned above, Mikolas could be an ideal trade candidate for a team looking to add a proven talent to bolster their rotation before heading into the postseason. Crawford could also be an option for clubs looking to add veteran leadership before October.
Helsley has arguably been the most dominant closer in the league so far this season and would likely give the Cardinals a lot in return if he were to be traded this summer.
Goldschmidt becomes a free agent after this season and with his declining performance, it might just be best for St. Louis to try and get something in return for him before he has the potential to walk away from the team in the offseason.
Letting go of Arenado would be difficult but let's face it -- the 33-year-old hasn't looked like himself this season and if the Cardinals are looking to rebuild, he could bring in a plethora of young talent if traded.
Cardinals fans deserve better and with an aging roster that is significantly underperforming, it might be time to consider starting over.
