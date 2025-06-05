Former Cardinals Pitcher Retires After 8-Year MLB Career
A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals announced his retirement this week in a somewhat unorthodox way.
It feels like typically a guy will announce his retirement on X or with some sort of post on Instagram. That isn't the case with former Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers.
The 33-year-old announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after eight big league seasons on his LinkedIn page.
"After 12 incredible years in professional baseball, including parts of 8 seasons in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Angels, and Royals, I’m officially hanging up the cleats," Mayers said. "Baseball has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined: From little league, to Ole Miss and into Pro ball, I have created lifelong friendships, once-in-a-lifetime memories, and the chance to compete at the highest level. I’m incredibly grateful to every teammate, coach, and staff member who helped shape my journey. Thank you to the fans who showed up, cheered loud, and made this game so special.
"To my wife: you’ve been my anchor through the highs and lows. The travel, the uncertainty, the grind… you were my rock right alongside me. Your strength, your belief in me, and your love made this journey possible. To my parents and sister: thank you for the early mornings, the long drives, and the years of sacrifice. You were there from day one and never stopped believing. I’ll never be able to repay that kind of support. To my people: you know who you are. The ones who checked in, showed up, and kept me grounded no matter what city I was in. I’m grateful for every conversation, every prayer, and the chance to share this journey with you. It’s been a wild ride. I didn’t do it alone. And I’ll never forget that."
Mayers was taken in the third round of the 2013 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals and spent the first four seasons of his big league career in town. He also played in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.
