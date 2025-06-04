Cardinals On ‘Buying Track’ With Trade Rumors Heating Up
The St. Louis Cardinals had a tough night on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
St. Louis was up 7-2 at one point against the Royals on Tuesday, but a 6-run fifth inning did them in. The Cardinals ended up losing 10-7 to drop their record to 33-27 on the season. The Cardinals still are one of the best teams in the National League and it will be interesting to see how they handle the next few months with the trade deadline quickly approaching in July.
As of right now, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Cardinals among a handful of teams on the "buying track" ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.
"Which teams are likely buyers? This category is far trickier, especially for clubs hovering around the .500 mark," Feinsand said. "There are some that absolutely figure to be buyers barring some kind of unforeseen collapse, with the (New York Yankees), (Detroit Tigers), (Houston Astros), (Philadelphia Phillies), (New York Mets), (Chicago Cubs), and (Los Angeles Dodgers) leading the way.
"The (Seattle Mariners), (San Diego Padres), (San Francisco Giants), and Cardinals certainly appear to be on a buying track, as do the (Toronto Blue Jays), (Minnesota Twins), (Cleveland Guardians), and Royals, all of whom are firmly in the AL Wild Card mix."
The Cardinals have changed the perception around the club pretty quickly after a weird offseason. If they keep winning, maybe there will end up being more talent on the way.
