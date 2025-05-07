Giants Could Make Surprising Trade For Former Cardinals Slugger This Summer
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger might play a key role in the National League West race this year.
The NL West is undoubtedly the toughest division in Major League Baseball in 2025. The reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers held the divisional lead entering Wednesday, but breathing down LA’s neck were the San Diego Padres (half-game back) and San Francisco Giants (game-and-a-half back). Don’t rule out the talented Arizona Diamondbacks, either (five games back).
Whichever of these teams makes a big splash before the trade deadline might be able to gain some separation. All four clubs will be looking to buy. For the Giants, adding another big bat might put them over the top. San Fran’s slug numbers are improving since a slow start. Entering Wednesday, the Giants were No. 13 in MLB in team slugging percentage (.389) and No. 13 in home runs (39).
Those numbers would only go up if San Francisco were able to land last year’s No. 4 vote-getter for NL MVP: Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves.
According to recent comments from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, Ozuna might become available this summer.
“Marcell Ozuna, if (the Atlanta Braves are) out of it, they gotta move,” Amsinger said during MLB Tonight.
“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”
But will Ozuna really be moved? The Braves have won three in a row and, entering Wednesday, were only five games back in the NL East. Atlanta would have to go through another bad stretch to give Ozuna rumors more legitimacy, but if that happens, San Francisco could be waiting in the wings to pounce.
