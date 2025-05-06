Dodgers Called 'Perfect Trade Partner' To Acquire Former Cardinals All-Star
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger was linked in trade chatter to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller released a new article pointing to surprise trade candidates, and a certain Texas Rangers outfielder was featured.
“(Adolis) García's run through the 2023 postseason—particularly what he did to Houston en route to ALCS MVP—was legendary,” Miller wrote.
“But could the Rangers trade him away for more of a sure thing at closer and/or a starting pitcher better than Patrick Corbin?”
“The Rangers should be able to fetch something of legitimate value by putting García's bat on the block.”
“García was barely a replacement-level player for the Rangers last season, and he hasn't gotten out to a great start this year. His four homers and four stolen bases look good at first glance, but his .644 OPS is troublesome enough to potentially consider a change.”
“As annoying as it may be to MLB fans outside of Los Angeles, the perfect trade partner here is probably the Dodgers.”
“Michael Conforto has been a huge disappointment in left field, and the Dodgers have a half-dozen pitchers with more career saves than any arm currently in Texas—including last year's Rangers closer, Kirby Yates. The reigning champs also have no shortage of young starting pitchers at their disposal.”
Some people might forget that García played briefly with the Cardinals in 2018. He actually made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cards on August 8 of that year.
García has had quite an impressive run with the Rangers since joining Texas in 2020, adding two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove, an ALCS MVP, and a World Series title to his resume.
Getting traded to the Dodgers would provide García with a great chance to win another World Series, that’s for sure.
