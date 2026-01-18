Brendan Donovan Linked To AL Central Team As Trade Rumors Continue

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a busy offseason on the trade front. Chaim Bloom has already moved Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado to contending ballclubs.

Next on the list is Brendan Donovan. There is still a chance he could stay in St. Louis, but he could bring back the best possible haul for the team. The Cardinals need more depth in their farm system.

The list of suitors is seemingly narrowing. However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that one suitor hasn't faded away just yet: a team from the American League Central that needs a little more offense.

AL Central Team Maintains Interest In Donovan

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (43) (not pictured) at first base in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Other teams that have been in contact with the Cardinals include the Red Sox as they pursue an infielder and the Royals," Goold wrote on Sunday.

The main suitors for Donovan thus far have been the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. They both ramped up their pursuits of the star second baseman this past week.

However, the Royals are another interesting fit. They have the young pitching prospects that St. Louis would want in return and could help the Cardinals beef up their depth at the minor league levels and potentially bring some upside to the Major League roster as well.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, which is the whole reason they are fielding offers on Donovan. They haven't typically made a lot of trades with their cross-state rivals, but the Royals have a need for more offense, particularly in the outfield and at second base.

Donovan can do both of those things and could help the Royals get back into postseason contention in 2026. Meanwhile, he could bring back a good haul for the Cardinals that helps them build hope for the future during their rebuild.

Bloom hinted that Donovan may stay in St. Louis after all, but they do have to at least listen to offers on him. Unless they are underwhelmed by the offers, then it makes sense to move him to a contender and clear out the logjam of left-handed bats.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom is thinking as the offseason progresses and spring training approaches. Hopefully, there will be a resolution to this before spring training.

