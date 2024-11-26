Insider Discusses Cardinals Mock Deal To Land Yankees' Jasson Domínguez
Even if the St. Louis Cardinals don't make as many deals as they initially hoped to this offseason, there surely will be some.
There has been a lot of chatter lately about who the team could target with New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez even being mentioned in multiple hypothetical deals.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden fielded questions from fans about potential mock trade packages and was asked about a St. Louis Cardinals one involving Ryan Helsley, Victor Scott II, and Steven Matz for Domínguez.
"That’s an interesting trade idea. I’d make it if I’m the Cardinals because they’re building for the long term and I think Domínguez will be the best player in this proposal in the long term," Bowden said. "The Yankees would get one of the best closers in the sport (Helsley) and a speedy center fielder (Scott) who would fit nicely between Juan Soto (if they re-sign him) and Aaron Judge in the outfield. However, Domínguez is the Yankees’ best prospect and I wouldn’t trade him if they don’t re-sign Soto. So, if the Yankees don’t re-sign Soto, they say no."
If Domínguez somehow is available, he's someone the Cardinals absolutely should go after. St. Louis needs more offense in the outfield and Domínguez is just 21 years old and could be a massive piece for years to come.
It doesn't seem like Helsley or Matz have long-term futures in St. Louis. It would be sad to see Scott go and he has plenty of potential, but this is a great mock deal from the Cardinals' perspective.
More MLB: Insider Throws Cold Water On Cardinals $260 Million Blockbuster Deal