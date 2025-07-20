MLB Insider Provides Cardinals Ryan Helsley Trade Update
The St. Louis Cardinals have a number of huge decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline. Potentially the biggest decision they have to make is whether they will trade their closer, Ryan Helsley, during his contract season.
Helsley hasn't been the best closer in baseball this year, but he would likely be the top name on the market if the Cardinals placed him there. He would almost certainly net St. Louis a haul if he were traded in the coming weeks.
But with St. Louis winning and contending, it's not as simple as trading away all the expiring contracts.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported the Cardinals remain undecided on what they're going to do with Helsley ahead of the deadline. The trade decision for the Cardinals might come down to the final day before the deadline at this rate.
"The St. Louis Cardinals remain undecided whether they will trade closer Ryan Helsley at the deadline, but since they don’t plan to tender him a qualifying offer, they realize they may have no choice but to move him with at least five contenders showing interest," Nightengale wrote.
Trading Helsley would be the safer move.
It's unlikely the Cardinals have a World Series roster this year, even with Helsley manning the ninth inning of games. They could trade Helsley and net a solid return while replacing him with an internal option at closer.
But if the Cardinals' front office believes it could build a World Series winner this season with a few aggressive trades, they'll likely keep Helsley and buy at the deadline.
This decision will likely be made in the coming weeks. If the Cardinals get hot before July 31, Helsley will likely stay in St. Louis. But if they lose more than a handful of games, the front office will probably look to cut ties with the talented closer.
