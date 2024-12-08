Red Sox Are 'Nice Alternative' For Cardinals $74M Star In Blockbuster
The Winter Meetings are just about here and that means that moves will be made.
Executives and decision-makers alike are descending on Dallas, Texas for the annual Winter Meetings and soon enough we could see some massive moves get made. Will the St. Louis Cardinals get involved? Likely in some capacity but maybe not in the way fans would hope.
It would be a surprise to see the Cardinals make any splashy additions with subtractions much more likely. Third baseman Nolan Arenado seems like he's very available and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale called the Boston Red Sox a "nice alternative" for him on the trade market.
"Let’s be honest, the Cardinals want him off the books and Arenado wants out of St. Louis if they’re not trying to win," Nightengale said. "He still has three years, $74 million left in his deal but if a team is willing to assume the entire contract, they’ll have to only send only a few Imo’s pizzas in return. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, but would be Ohtani’s personal driver if the (Los Angeles Dodgers) were willing to take him.
"The Red Sox could present a nice alternative, too. There are only a few suitors who have expressed the slightest of interest, but both sides know that if Arenado is still on the team when they report to Jupiter, Fla., the distractions of potential trade talks could be a nightmare for everyone."
Keep an eye on Arenado over the next week or so, especially once the Juan Soto saga ends.
