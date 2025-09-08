Should Cardinals Add Ex-Red Sox $21 Million Hurler For Rebuild?
The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching what could be a transformational offseason.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as the team's president of baseball operations in just a few weeks. The John Mozeliak era is coming to an end. The Cardinals are back at .500 right now after a win on Sunday. Surprisingly, the Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot right now, but the Cardinals would have to leapfrog three teams also on the outside looking in plus one of the teams that is currently in the playoff picture to earn a spot. That isn't likely right now. But, this club gives itself a chance to win each night and will make things fun before the regular season ends.
Right when the regular season wraps up, then there are a million questions for this team to address. It will be interesting to see who the club cuts ties with this offseason -- or who the club adds. FanSided's Curt Bishop speculated that one player who would fit with the team this offseason would be Walker Buehler of the Philadelphia Phillies and formerly of the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Should the Cardinals make a move this winter?
"Buehler is an arm with a little bit more upside, as he is only 31 years old and also will be a cheaper option," Bishop said. "He's a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, but has not been the same pitcher he once was. The Red Sox signed him last offseason, giving him a one-year, $21.05 million contract with a mutual option for 2026. But after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA, the Red Sox cut him loose, and he is now with the Phillies on a minor-league deal.
"The Cardinals could potentially sign him to a similar deal to what the Red Sox gave him, albeit for less money given his performance, and he would have a chance to rebuild his value in a lower-pressure environment with St. Louis not expected to contend. Like Verlander, he could be a trade candidate if he does well and the Cardinals end up selling."
Buehler is someone who has plenty of playoff experience under his belt and has All-Star upside when he is at his best. But, that hasn't been the case this year. He spent the majority of the season with Boston but the Red Sox cut ties with him and he signed with Philadelphia. He's a big-name who likely won't land a big deal this winter. He got a $21 million deal with Boston this year, but that won't be the case this winter. If the Cardinals think they want to add a pitcher, it could make sense. But, St. Louis surely won't be making any expensive additions. It would be surprising to see Buehler in St. Louis, but why not?
