Why Blockbuster Dodgers-Cardinals Trade Makes Perfect Sense
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently discussed St. Louis Cardinals star closer Ryan Helsley as a trade candidate ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
"Helsley led the NL with 49 saves last season while posting a 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 to finish ninth in NL Cy Young balloting," Reuter wrote. "The 31-year-old has electric stuff with a fastball that averages 99.3 mph and a wipeout slider that is limiting hitters to an .082 average with a 45.0 percent whiff rate, and he is the type of reliever who can be a game-changer in October. He has a 3.18 ERA and 9.8 K/9 with 19 saves in 24 chances in 2025."
Trading Helsley makes perfect sense for the Cardinals. He sits on an expiring contract and is very unlikely to re-sign in St. Louis at the end of the year. The Cardinals likely aren't going to a World Series with him on the roster, so cutting ties in a trade is the easiest move to make.
There's no better landing spot for Helsley than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers are notoriously aggressive at the trade deadline. They're likely going to be open to trading for practically any top talent on the market. Helsley would fill a huge hole left in their bullpen. Los Angeles' bullpen has been destroyed by injuries, most recently a forearm injury to Tanner Scott.
Adding Helsley to the Dodgers' bullpen would be the perfect move. To make this even more realistic, the Dodgers have plenty of top prospects, including failed big leaguers James Outman and Bobby Miller, to use in a deal with the Cardinals.
A Helsley trade to the Dodgers makes as much sense as ever right now.
More MLB: Cardinals Pushed To Cut Ties With $260 Million Star After Erick Fedde DFA