Cardinals Lefty 'Likely' Pitched Final Game For St. Louis

Now that the St. Louis Cardinals have sorted things out with their arbitration-eligible players, it's time to get back to the real question at hand: When will another trade pop up with the organization?

St. Louis has two big trades under its belt as it sent Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. On a smaller note, the Cardinals acquired Justin Bruihl from the Cleveland Guardians. There are still plenty of pieces on the roster who have been at the center of an endless barrage of trade rumors this winter, including guys who were arbitration-eligible. St. Louis had seven players who were arbitration-eligible and avoided arbitration with all of them, as shared officially on X by the team.

We have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the 2026 season with each of our arbitration-eligible players. pic.twitter.com/j5RDQr8Sc6 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 8, 2026

The Cardinals aren't done making moves

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Of the group of seven, Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero are the most likely guys who could be on the way out of town in the near future. Donovan has been the most popular candidate, but Romero is a sneaky good trade chip in his own right. Romero is just 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances. A good chunk of the high-leverage free agent relievers came off the market early on, including Edwin Diaz and Ryan Helsley. There are still some options available, but Romero would be an elite addition for a team when there aren't a ton out there.

Unsurprisingly, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat tabbed Romero as one of the next guys "likely" to be on their way out of St. Louis.

"The particulars of a projected roster for the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals can be difficult to pin down, with much still dependent on the shape of the trade market," Jones wrote. "While most of the bullpen will be composed of returning players, the left side has undergone significant changes, with more likely to come. JoJo Romero is the most established reliever on the roster and the easiest to project for success, but he’s also at the top of the trade market. If he continues to retire left-handed hitters at the impressive rates he has in recent years, it will likely be for another team."

This is far from the first time that Romero has been mentioned as a trade candidate. His name has been out there for weeks. For example, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported after the winter meetings that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners were two of the teams among the "significant attention" St. Louis received for Romero. The Seattle Times' Adam Jude also reported that the Mariners showed interest in Romero.

This falls in line with the chatter that has been building up throughout the offseason so far. Romero has been a solid member of the organization since 2022. He's coming off his best year and the Cardinals should deal him when his value is at its peak, which it is right now.

