Chicago Cubs Activate Cody Bellinger Amid Bevy Of Roster Moves
When Cody Bellinger was diagnosed with fractured ribs following his collision with the outfield wall, there was some major concern that he would miss a lot of time for the Chicago Cubs.
He was placed on the 10-day injured list, though, giving some hope that he might return sooner than anticipated. The slugger was seen playing catch and taking swings on the field April 28 which added more fuel to the fire.
Manager Craig Counsell then said they wouldn't rush Bellinger back because it's a long season, but were going to see how he felt and move him along in his rehab steps if his body continued to progress.
Apparently it got to the point where the Cubs felt comfortable enough to pull him off the injured list as Counsell went on 670 the Score and shared that Bellinger has been activated and will be in their lineup as the designated hitter.
In a corresponding move, Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times reported they optioned Alexander Canario back to Triple-A. Additionally, Daniel Palencia has been moved to the 15-day injured list with shoulder stiffness and Keegan Thompson was recalled.
This had to be disappointing news for Canario after he slashed .273/.360/.455 with one homer and two RBI across his 13 games and 22 at-bats.
The former top prospect has now spent the majority of the last three seasons in Triple-A.
Palencia has bounced back and forth between the minors and Chicago's Major League roster this season before hitting the injured list following his latest outing on Monday where he gave up three earned runs on three hits in his lone inning of work.
Thompson was just optioned after the Cubs activated Justin Steele prior to yesterday's game, but he'll have a spot in their bullpen with the opportunity to continue showcasing his stuff in what could be the best he's played throughout his MLB career.