Slumping Chicago Cubs Lose Yet Another Player To Injury
The hits just keep coming for the Chicago Cubs, and not the good kind.
The Cubs can't seem to go a week without losing someone to injury, and sure enough, the team put another player on the injured list on Wednesday. Right-handed reliever Keegan Thompson was the latest victim, landing on the 15-day IL with a viral illness.
Thompson last pitched on May 11 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, yielding three runs in one inning during a 10-9 loss. The 29-year-old veteran hasn't seemed right lately, getting pounded for eight hits and nine runs in three innings in May after not allowing a single run in April.
Perhaps Chicago is using this IL stint as an excuse to give Thompson a breather and let him work out the kinks. In the meantime, left-handed pitcher Luke Little will take his spot in the bullpen.
The Cubs called up Little from Triple-A Iowa, where he's been for the past few weeks. Little opened the season in the majors but pitched poorly, yielding a 7.00 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP in his first 10 appearances before getting sent down.
The 23-year-old southpaw will try to right the ship after his rocky start. In four appearances with Iowa, Little logged a 4.05 ERA and continued to struggle with his control, issuing seven walks in 6 2/3 innings.
Walks have always been an issue for Little, who has a career 6.3 BB/9 in the majors. He'll try to replicate his success from last year when he had 12 strikeouts and no runs allowed in his first 6 2/3 MLB innings.
In the meantime, Little will try to help Chicago keep trying to win games. The resilient Cubs have gone 24-19 entering play on Wednesday despite placing a whopping 15 players in the IL already. They currently have eight players there now, including seven pitchers.
The injuries seem to be taking a toll on Chicago, which has fallen out of first place in the NL Central and lost 10 of its last 17 games heading into Wednesday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Despite being shorthanded, the Cubs will try to salvage the series with a win tonight and avoid getting swept.