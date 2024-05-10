Chicago Cubs Activate Star Player, Place Another On Injured List
Things haven't quite gone smoothly for the Chicago Cubs this season.
They have battled a rash of injuries to their roster, mainly their starting pitching staff. Despite that, the Cubs sit six games above .500 and a half back from first place in the NL Central.
What has been evident by the early portion of the year is that Chicago is truly a contender in their division and should be competing for a playoff spot this season.
But, to ensure that becomes a reality, they'll need their top players to start becoming a bit more consistent as they have left many results on the table after blowing late game situations and not performing at the plate for stretches.
One thing that should help the Cubs is they are activating their star right fielder Seiya Suzuki off the injured list after recovering from his strained oblique. Unfortunately, they are also moving their star shortstop Dansby Swanson to the injured list with a right knee sprain.
That has really been the theme for this team so far.
They'll get some good news with players getting healthy or starting to perform, then another impactful player will go down or start slumping.
Hopefully Suzuki can pick up right where he left off offensively prior to going down with his injury. He had a slash line of .305/.368/.525 with three homers, seven extra-base hits, and 13 RBI in just 15 games played.
He's had an extended period of time off, though, last playing a Major League game on April 14, but in his two rehab games with Triple-A he went 2-5, meaning he could be productive immediately upon his return.
Swanson has had major issues at the plate so far this year.
Across 37 games, he's slashing .209/.285/.341 with four home runs, eight extra-base hits, and 12 RBI.
There was a concern coming into this season that he might continue his offensive struggles after posting the worst slash line of his career since his second year as a full-time player.
Not only is Chicago hoping that this time off allows his knee to heal, but that he is able to find himself at the plate once again.