Chicago Cubs Fans Urged to Worry About One Aspect of the Roster
The Chicago Cubs continued to play well on Tuesday night, winning Game 1 of a three-game set against the Houston Astros, 7-2. Winning seven of their last 10, the Cubs are right in the mix in the National League Central during the early stages of the season.
Entering the year, the expectation was for the team to compete and win the division, earning a postseason bid. Almost 25 games into the season, they've done just that.
While the team has played well as a whole, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has one reason why the fanbase should be nervous. Rymer wrote that the bullpen is doing its best to ruin everything.
"The Cubs need a healthy Justin Steele and better offensive performances from Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. But whereas such things should only require patience, fixing the bullpen may require a more aggressive strategy."
He points to their six-blown saves as a major issue. As a bullpen, Chicago has been slightly below the league average in terms of ERA (3.87) and WHIP (1.34) but they do have (98) strikeouts, ranking fourth in baseball in that statistic.
Given some of the struggles on that end, the Cubs front office could be in the mix to land a few relief pitchers who can come in and make an impact for them prior to the deadline. If the team continues to play the way they have and is still in a prime position to make the postseason, adding an arm or two would be a necessity even if they had the best bullpen in baseball.
Adding a healthy Justin Steele back to the mix as a starter should also take some stress off the bullpen every five games, which will also benefit Chicago.