Chicago Cubs Get Positive Update On Ace With Rehab Assignment Looming
The Chicago Cubs are coming off a disappointing series split against the Miami Marlins over the weekend where they continued to have pitching issues. Yet, despite those problems, they hold a record of 13-9 and are two games back from the NL Central lead.
They'll need to figure out what is going on with their pitching staff soon, though, as they enter the toughest stretch of their schedule to date.
Even with Jameson Taillon back, who gave them a good start in his debut, there are some major question marks about the viability of others behind Shota Imanaga.
Losing Justin Steele on Opening Day didn't help things, and once he returns, the profile of this starting unit should be bolstered.
However, the question is when the Cubs might get their ace back.
They continue to get good news as the left-hander progresses through his rehab. He just cleared an important hurdle on Sunday when he threw a live batting practice session. Craig Counsell said that Steele will get his next action in a game-like-setting on April 26.
If everything goes well, then they will move him to a rehab assignment.
Based on this timeline, it's unlikely that Chicago will have their ace back before May.
Their upcoming schedule to close out April is facing the surprisingly poor Houston Astros with a 7-16 record, the 13-10 Boston Red Sox, and starting their four-game series against the surging New York Mets.
The Cubs are hoping that Steele will be back at some point against the Mets, but if not, they definitely need him back when they face their division rival Milwaukee Brewers for three games at home starting May 3.
Whenever their ace returns, Chicago will have plenty of questions that need answering regarding who should be getting spots in this rotation moving forward.
But for now, they're just hoping that the news surrounding Steele's recovery continues to be positive.