This Day in Cubs History: The Cubs Clinch Postseason Berths

We take another dive into Chicago Cubs history and lore as we look at what happened on Sept. 20.

It's natural for teams to be clinching playoff berths this time of year, there are only two weeks give or take left in the season. It makes sense. The Houston Astros did just yesterday as they secured their fifth-straight AL West title.

However, the Chicago Cubs have gotten used to celebrating on Sept. 20, they secured their playoff berth on this day in 1932 and 2008.

In 1932, Chicago overcame the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to secure their playoff spot, and most of the runs were scored on a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning from Kiki Cuyler. Oh the drama!

However, in 2008 it was even sweeter. For the first time since 1908, exactly 100 years for those keeping up at home, the Cubs would make consecutive postseasons. This time against their rivals the St. Louis Cardinals, winning 5-4 to secure the NL Central crown.

Finally, on Sept. 20, 1924, Cubs' Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander won his 300th game against the New York Yankees. Alexander finished his career with the third-most wins in MLB history, 373, with 190 of them coming from his time in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He also set the modern day rookie season record of 28 wins while with the Phillies.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!