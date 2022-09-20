This Day in Cubs History: The Cubs Clinch Postseason Berths

This Day in Cubs History: The Chicago Cubs Clinch Postseason Berths
We take another dive into Chicago Cubs history and lore as we look at what happened on Sept. 20.
It's natural for teams to be clinching playoff berths this time of year, there are only two weeks give or take left in the season. It makes sense. The Houston Astros did just yesterday as they secured their fifth-straight AL West title.
However, the Chicago Cubs have gotten used to celebrating on Sept. 20, they secured their playoff berth on this day in 1932 and 2008.
In 1932, Chicago overcame the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to secure their playoff spot, and most of the runs were scored on a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning from Kiki Cuyler. Oh the drama!
However, in 2008 it was even sweeter. For the first time since 1908, exactly 100 years for those keeping up at home, the Cubs would make consecutive postseasons. This time against their rivals the St. Louis Cardinals, winning 5-4 to secure the NL Central crown.
Finally, on Sept. 20, 1924, Cubs' Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander won his 300th game against the New York Yankees. Alexander finished his career with the third-most wins in MLB history, 373, with 190 of them coming from his time in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He also set the modern day rookie season record of 28 wins while with the Phillies.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!