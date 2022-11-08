Cubs Promote New Hitting Coach Among Other New Hires

The Chicago Cubs are moving onto their eight hitting coach since 2012. Despite all the success they've had in that span, including a World Series title, few have stuck around long.

John Mallee and Anthony Iapoce held the position for three and four years, respectively, but the Cubs haven't had someone stick around longer since Jeff Pentland from 1998 through 2002.

They'll hope things are different this time around with Dustin Kelly.

Kelly spent the last two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. He'll now oversee the team's Major League hitting infrastructure. This will be his first time on a Major League coaching staff.

Also announced by the Cubs was the rest of David Ross' 2023 coaching staff, which included new hires Jim Adduci and Alex Smith.

Adduci will serve as the assistant hitting coach to Kelly and work on game planning. It is also his first season on a Major League coaching staff after spending two years on the Cubs with the title of 'assistant director, run production.

Smith's title is 'Major League coach, data development and process'. Last year he served as assistant director of Major League data and development.

The rest of the Cubs' staff are all returning coaches from 2022, but Juan Cabreja is transition from staff assistant to assistant hitting coach, while Jonathan Mota moves from staff assistant to 'Major League coach'.

Mota's responsibilities will include working with infielders and infield defense.

