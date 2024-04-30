Could Chicago Cubs Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Three-Time Cy Young Winner?
The Chicago Cubs are currently dealing with multiple injuries to their star and contributing players that is really going to test them over the course of the next few weeks.
Their most worrisome injuries have been to their starting rotation.
Justin Steele is still on the injured list with his hamstring injury, Jordan Wicks was just moved there with a forearm strain, and veteran Kyle Hendricks was placed on the IL with an injured back.
It's been a rotating cast of characters among their pitching staff because of these injuries, and manager Craig Counsell is trying to see what will work until they get some of their arms back.
Even once these players do return, the Cubs' front office should already be figuring out which players they are interested in acquiring at the trade deadline as they have been able to handle these injuries well thus far and sit with a 17-11 record entering Monday.
Someone they should be looking into acquiring is Justin Verlander.
The three-time Cy Young winner just returned from his own stint on the injured list after he came into camp behind schedule, but in his two outings this year, he has a 1.74 ERA across 10 1/3 innings pitched.
In the past, it's been crazy to consider the Houston Astros might become sellers, but they have not handled their own injury issues well and sit with a 9-19 record.
They look like real farm sale candidates, especially considering some of their players are scheduled to hit free agency soon.
There's a chance the Astros will turn things around since they have a loaded roster and championship experience, but right now, that doesn't look to be the case.
Chicago's president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, regrets not getting Verlander onto their roster back in 2017 and he could view this as his opportunity to finally get the future Hall of Famer.
If Houston can't improve before the deadline, there might be no better team who can give them assets in return than the Cubs who have a strong pipeline full of potential future stars.
Yes, Verlander is 41 years old and he's making a ton of money, but he's still shown to be one of the top starters in the game. Plus, because the New York Mets are covering $25 million of this year's salary, Chicago would get him for much cheaper than they otherwise would.
A top three of Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, and Verlander is formidable enough for them to potentially make a run in the playoffs if they're able to get there.
Adding the superstar at the deadline would certainly help make sure they're playing in the fall.