Chicago Cubs Target Voted by Execs to Possibly Get Traded by MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs won another series over the weekend, winning two of three against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Currently 0.5 games out of first place in the National League Central, the Cubs are in a prime position to win the division 41 games into the season.
While it's early and things can change, it's been an exciting beginning of the season for the club. And with potential changes coming to better the roster, there's no better time than now for fans in Chicago.
Outside of clear needs in the bullpen, the front office will be challenged with finding help on the offensive end. If they want to be the team they're looking to be in the later parts of the season, there has to be a plan to land a big-time bat.
It's uncertain how many game-changing bats will be available, if any, but one name that continues to be thrown around in rumors is Pete Alonso. The right-handed slugger has been a known target for the Cubs over the past few months, a sign that he could end up with the team at the deadline if there's a potential deal to be made.
Polling MLB executives, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com asked who the biggest name by the trade deadline would be. Receiving the second-most votes was the New York Mets power hitter.
Alonso is a prime candidate to be traded due to the average season the Mets are having and their front office not coming to an agreement on an extension.
“If a contender is looking to add a power bat, Alonso could be the best one available,” an AL executive said.
The 29-year-old would be the perfect long-term first baseman for this club. While Chicago would have to come to an agreement on a future deal, he's worth the likely massive price tag he'll be searching for.
Alonso has hit at least 37 home runs in every season he's played more than 57 games in and reached 200 home runs the fourth fastest in Major League Baseball history.