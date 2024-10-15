Chicago Cubs Sent a Very Clear Message During Postseason on FA Strategy
The Chicago Cubs are sitting at home once again this October with yet another missed postseason after a second consecutive regular season that finished with an 83-79 record.
It's the fourth year in a row that the team has failed to qualify for the playoffs and the fifth in the last six years. Both ownership and management know that the product in Wrigleyville right now is flat out not good enough, and it will be up to them to pony up the money to fix it. It's not to say that cash should just be shelled out willy nilly, but the way this postseason has played out sends a message clear as day to the team: the best teams in baseball do not cheap out on quality players.
The New York Mets and New York Yankees rank No. 1 and No. 2 across the league in payroll. The Los Angeles Dodgers rank No. 5. It just so happens that these are three of just four teams still standing in the respective league championship series matchups. Jordan Campbell of Cubbies Crib pointed out that the time for penny pinching must be over in Chicago as they get set to approach an offseason that has the capability of changing the course of the franchise.
"In the year 2024, championship-caliber baseball is defined by spending money," Campbell wrote. "There shouldn't be this pride in having a "small-market" team reach the postseason as a false sense of proving that there isn't a need to buy a championship. The goal for the Cubs in 2025 is having players on their roster that can collectively outperform the team's expectation. The easiest way that can be accomplished by the Cubs is if [Tom] Ricketts and the front office show a willingness to spend."
Chicago doesn't exactly spend zero money, ranking No. 7 in payroll. But the six teams ahead of them were all in the postseason, and while things didn't go well this season for the No. 8 ranked Texas Rangers, the defending World Series champions have shown a proclivity to spend money in the offseason as well.
The Cubs don't have to go out and sign every free agent just for the sake of spending money. But Jed Hoyer's end of season comments about the team not necessarily needing a 'star' and instead trying to get more production from what's currently in the clubhouse is flat-out not acceptable. Some of the best players in the league are available including position players, starting pitchers, and relief pitchers.
If Hoyer and Ricketts are serious about bringing the team back to contention, they will not hesitate to spend this winter. If they don't, then do not let this team convince you that winning is the priority.