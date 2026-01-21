Cubs Notes: Realistic Roster Targets, PCA Talks Bregman, Latest On Zac Gallen & More

The Cubs roster is nearly set and most of the team is preparing to get ready for the 2026 season.

Spring training workout dates were announced last week. Pitchers and catchers are due to report on February 11th, while position players will follow on the 16th. The Cubs first game will take place on February 20th against their Windy City rivals, the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs still have a few roster spots left, with Jed Hoyer previously making it known the team isn't done.

Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

3 Realistic Free Agents To Fill Out The Cubs Roster - The starting lineup may be all but finalized, but there are still roster spots left to fill. Here we take a look at three position players who the Cubs could add and who would bring value to the team in 2026.

One Area Where The Cubs Desperately Need To Improve For 2026 - Overall the Cubs had a stellar 2025 season both on offense and defense. They shocked the league, finishing sixth in home runs with 223 and fifth in runs scored.

That success might have hidden a major problem that needs desperate fixing — they need strikeouts. Although the team finished ninth in ERA, they finished 27th in strikouts, by far the lowest of any playoff team.

Shota Imanaga | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Cubs Targeting Former AL Rookie of the Year Finalist Miguel Andujar - The Cubs don't appear to be done in free agency, and a recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that the Cubs are showing interest in the left fielder.

Andujar is coming off a strong 2025 season, batting .318 with a .822 OPS, but there are questions about where he fits on the Cubs roster. Other teams showing interested are the A's, Rangers, Padres, Cardinals and Reds.

Cubs Reportedly Still In Discussions With Zac Gallen - Cubs insider Bruce Levine recently revealed on 670 The Score that the Cubs are still engaged in conversations with top free agent starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"The Cubs and Scott Boras have continued talks about Zac Gallen becoming a Chicago Cub," Levine said. "Those talks are ongoing. My reporting is the possibility is that it’ll be a shorter-term type contract."

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Candid On First Alex Bregman Interaction - Pete Crow-Armstrong is pretty pumped about the addition of Alex Bregman, and shed light on his first meeting with the Cubs new star.

"We talked for 20 or 30 minutes the first day he came to the facility," Crow-Armstrong said after sharing his belief that their personalities will mix well. "He sat at my locker just talking about our plan for me this year, and I thought that was the coolest thing ever. He’s already instilled some confidence in me that I need to hear sometimes.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I'm just glad I've got another person in my corner, because it's always been that here, but I think he's just a nut when it comes to the hitting side of baseball, and I love that, so it's gonna be great."

Cubs Ace Justin Steele Gives Huge Injury Recovery Update - This week Justin Steele has given Cubs fans the biggest update yet, revealign that he's finally throwing off the mound again. Steele's recovery from Tommy John surgery appears to be going well, and perhaps even ahead of schedule.

And the Cubs ace has been showing off his rehab, posting videos to social media on a weekly basis now.

2nd time off the bump today! Felt crispy. Any guesses on the velo from this flick? 👀 pic.twitter.com/i2qBgK8jnZ — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) January 20, 2026