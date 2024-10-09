Chicago Cubs Biggest Offseason Question Has to Do With Jed Hoyer
The Chicago Cubs will face multiple questions during the 2024 free agency period. With a clear need to upgrade their roster on both sides of the baseball, the Cubs will have to spend money if they want to complete that task.
However, after President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said he doesn't want to take "wild swings," it's uncertain what Chicago's plan is.
"You don’t want to take wild swings and you don’t want to do things that are going to expose you long-term. I think the goal here is getting to a place where the playoffs are the expectation every single year.”
Hoyer has to understand that if he doesn't have the offseason the Cubs need, there's a good chance he won't return in the following offseason.
When that's the case, front office's usually try to spend as much as they possibly can. However, it's still uncertain if he's working under a budget constraint.
If he is, nobody should blame Hoyer, as he'd lack the resources to improve Chicago's team as much as he needs to.
But speaking of some of their questions, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes Hoyer's comments remain their biggest concern entering the offseason.
"Speaking of teams that should raise payroll, the Cubs were probably just one impact hitter away from making the playoffs. They should want to get one on the winter market, be it Juan Soto or Pete Alonso."
Rymer later went on to say that Hoyer's comments make it sound like the Cubs won't be interested in Juan Soto or Pete Alonso.
"That sounds like a no on Soto and Alonso, in which case they'll be browsing lower shelves for a bat. And a need for one bat could turn into two if Cody Bellinger opts out, which could be possible even after he made himself invisible for much of 2024."
There's no reason for them not to pursue Soto, but there are reasons to avoid Alonso.
Chicago has too many questions on their current roster to go after a first baseman who could require a $200 million contract to land.
Michael Busch was good enough during the campaign to suggest that he should be the long-term first baseman, and when factoring in how cheap of a deal he'd be on, it wouldn't make sense to upgrade the position.
However, on the flip side, one could argue that the Cubs need as much help as they can get. If that means they have to sign Alonso, that's what should happen.