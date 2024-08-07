Chicago Cubs Sign Veteran Pitcher, Activate Another off Injured List
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have stayed busy making roster moves to try and improve the team. They have made quite a few small signings to see if they can get more from players who have been discarded by other teams.
Another move like that has been made by the Cubs.
As shared by MLB Trade Rumors, Chicago agreed to a minor league contract with veteran pitcher Adrian Houser.
He appeared in 23 games this season with the New York Mets. He ended up compiling a 1-5 record to go along with a 5.84 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, a 1.4 K/BB ratio, a save, and a hold.
Clearly, those numbers aren't great, but the Cubs are hoping they can get more out of him.
In another big piece of news for Chicago, Keegan Thompson has been activated off of the injured list and has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
So far this year, he has pitched in 13 games for the Cubs. He holds a 1-1 record and has recorded a 3.50 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 18.0 innings pitched.
As the team tries to make a late-season run to get into the playoffs, they'll need all the help they can get. Having more options out of the bullpen could come up big for them down the stretch.
Thompson and Houser will be names to keep an eye on over the next two to three weeks. It would not be surprising to see one of them, or possibly both, work their way up to the Majors at some point.