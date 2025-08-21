Cubs’ Matt Shaw Has Seen Massive Improvement In Key Hitting Metrics In 2nd Half
As the Chicago Cubs continue to battle with the Milwaukee Brewers in a key series, the team has started to show some signs of life.
It has been a disappointing second half of the season for the Cubs who have not only been passed by the Brewers in the National League Central, but they have been blown by. While Chicago hasn’t played great, a lot of credit has to go to the Brewers for playing some of the best ball of any team in the league.
While it has been a combination of the Cubs slumping and the Brewers thriving, it is likely going to be Milwaukee taking the NL Central this year. One of the main reasons for the struggles of Chicago was their lineup taking a significant step back in the second half of the campaign.
Unfortunately slumps from both Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong have resulted in the offense taking a major step backwards. These two players were NL MVP candidates at the All-Star break, but have since struggled immensly.
With two stars struggling, it’s easy to understand why the offense has gone in the wrong direction in the second half. However, one player has shown some encouraging signs since the All-Star break.
Who has Improved?
To start the year, third baseman Matt Shaw was considered to be one of the best prospects in baseball, and he won the starting job out of camp for Chicago. The talented prospect had done everything there is to do in the minors, and he was well-deserving of being named the starter.
However, he got off to a dreadful start to his rookie campaign and was sent down to the minors for a bit of a reset. In the first half of the year, the numbers weren't very good. However, in the second half, he has seemingly found his groove with his metrics looking much stronger.
With an improved exit velocity and hard-hit rate, it’s no surprise that it has translated to success in his stats as well. In the second half of the season, he has slashed .302/.344/.721 with nine home runs and 18 RBI in 30 games played.
These are some elite numbers for Shaw, and he has been a lone bright spot for the Cubs in the second half on offense. If the team can get some of their players going once again with the emergence of Shaw, the lineup should be just fine for the postseason.
