Cubs’ Kyle Tucker Seen As Potential Fit For Two NL Teams In Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to have one of the top prizes in free agency coming from their team.

Nick Ziegler

Aug 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) bats against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Aug 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) bats against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Despite some struggles in the second half of the season, the Chicago Cubs finally had an impressive series against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

In what ended up feeling like a five-game playoff series, the Cubs were able to take three out of the five games that they played against the Brewers this week. For a team that was struggling, taking the series against the best team in baseball should be a significant boost to their confidence and help them build some momentum going forward

Since the team started to head in the wrong direction, all eyes have been on the offense. This was a unit that was one of the best in the league in the first half of the year but has taken a significant step back since the second half of the campaign. 

Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstron
Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrates with right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

If the Cubs are going to reach their potential, they are going to need their offense to once again become one of the best in the league. Fortunately, they have a lot of talent to be able to accomplish that. However, one of those stars is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. 

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about Cubs star Kyle Tucker being a potential fit for two NL teams, with the Phillies and Giants both being seen as some competition for Chicago this winter. 

The top priority this winter for the Cubs should be to re-sign their star slugger to a long-term deal. Chicago had to give up quite a bit in order to acquire Tucker, and losing him would be a tough blow. 

Who Will Pursue Tucker?

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker in white jersey swinging the bat
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

While the All-Star hasn’t been great of late with an injured hand, he has a long track record of being one of the best outfielders in baseball and will be hitting free agency before he turns 30 years old. There is little doubt that he is going to receive a sizable contract, but how many teams will be interested remains to be seen. 

The Phillies and Giants being listed as fits does make sense, with offensive production from the outfield being an issue for both of those teams. What could be a bit concerning for Chicago is if the big market teams come in looking for Tucker. 

Over the last several years, the Cubs have been hesitant to spend big money, and if that continues, they will almost surely lose their star slugger. As the offseason gets rolling, Chicago is going to have to prepare for some competition regarding keeping their All-Star outfielder. 

