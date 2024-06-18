Chicago Cubs Trade for Catcher from Phillies
The Chicago Cubs struck a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, bringing in minor league catcher William Simoneit in exchange for cash.
For now, Simoneit will be sent to Double-A Tennesse.
He made his pro ball debut in 2021 in the Oakland Athletics organization before being acquired by the Phillies ahead of the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old catcher played 20 games with both Triple-A and Double-A with Philadelphia this season, posting a slash line of .145/.286/.307 with two home runs.
Although he has struggled so far this year, he had a great showing within the A's organization in 2023, posting a .714 OPS with seven home runs in 72 two games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
As an older catcher who is glove first, Simoneit will bring good organizational depth to the Cubs who could use it at the catching position.
Recently, they promoted top catching prospect Moises Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa, and he looks to be the future at the position in the Windy City.
Simoneit will begin his tenure with Chicago in the minors and will be an option for more catching depth in the future, especially with Miguel Amaya and Yan Gomes struggling at the big league level.