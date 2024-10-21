Top Starter on MLB Free Agency Market Could Cost Chicago Cubs $255 Million
Multiple rumors have circulated over the past few months about the Chicago Cubs' interest in Corbin Burnes.
After spending time with Craig Counsell during their time with the Milwaukee Brewers, the idea of signing Burnes in the offseason makes perfect sense from the Cubs' front office perspective.
They need a right-hander to throw in the top of their rotation, and there wouldn't be many guys better than the California native to do that with.
When thinking about the top pitchers in the league over the past decade, Burnes is often one of the first that comes to mind. He's been lights out for much of his career, impressing in a big way since 2020.
In that span, he's finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting four times and is expected to finish second in the American League Cy Young voting this year. That includes him winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2021.
With a 2.88 ERA since 2020, Chicago has to understand there will be a price to pay for his services.
The front office hasn't always been willing to hand out massive contracts, but if they want to land the soon-to-be 30-year-old, they should expect him to be worth somewhere between $225 and $275 million.
That's the going rate for all the top arms in the league, and with Burnes' status, it's only fair that he'll be the next one to be compensated properly.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has him coming in at $255.5 million over seven years, giving him comparable money to some of his counterparts.
"A seven-year, $255.5 million contract would give him a $36.5 million AAV, coming in just ahead of the $36 million AAV of Gerrit Cole's deal with the New York Yankees. That number is a logical target for Burnes as a perennial Cy Young candidate and the top starting pitcher on the market, and if he prefers a long-term contract over a shorter deal with a higher AAV, he should be able to hit that mark."
With many other needs on the Cubs roster, there's an argument to stay away from Burnes.
That wouldn't be the best scenario, but if they landed multiple offensive players and are content with their starting rotation, adding Burnes wouldn't make much sense.
Chicago, however, might believe that pitching wins games at the highest level. They wouldn't be wrong in that assessment, but there would still be areas to improve offensively.
Their lineup should be the top priority, but landing Burnes wouldn't be the wrong decision if they have money.