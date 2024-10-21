Chicago Cubs Could Poach NL Contenders Ace for $168 Million in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs front office will be hard at work during the offseason, hopefully putting the team in a better position to win a World Series in the future.
After one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent memory, the Cubs have plenty of work to do.
As they showed throughout the year, this ball club was much further away from competing with the other top teams in the National League than they needed to be. That was evident throughout the 162-game regular season.
Outside of their starting rotation, which also needs to improve, there doesn't seem to be one area Chicago should feel comfortable with. Due to their offensive struggles, they could have problems with who they add.
That's why they might not upgrade their starting rotation as much as some have suggested.
If the lineup additions become too expensive, the Cubs might not have much more money to spend elsewhere.
However, highlighting the postseason again, the front office has seen why they need pitching when it matters most. That's why they've been linked to Max Fried, who's set to hit free agency this winter.
One potential issue with Fried is his price, but this is the time to spend.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted him to land a six-year, $168 million deal.
"There are some injury concerns surrounding Max Fried after he missed significant time in 2023 with a forearm strain, but even with that injury limiting him to only 14 starts that season, he has still been one of the most productive starters in baseball over the last five years. Since the start of the 2020 season when he put together a breakout performance and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting, he has gone 54-25 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 624 strikeouts in 659 innings... The six-year, $162 million deal Carlos Rodón signed with the New York Yankees looks like a reasonable comparison given his similar top-of-the-rotation upside, and Fried might be able to top that thanks to fewer injury red flags."
If Chicago wants to compete with the other top teams in Major League Baseball, they can't have a spending limit. That doesn't mean they need to spend $1 billion in the offseason, but money has to be spent.
Fried would be an excellent addition, and while their rotation is left-handed heavy, his success over the past four seasons should quiet any worries about that becoming a potential issue.
He's struck out 574 hitters and posted a 1.093 WHIP with a 2.87 ERA in that span.