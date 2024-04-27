Chicago Cubs Trade Utility Player To Boston Red Sox For Cash
Garrett Cooper has landed with the Boston Red Sox as the Chicago Cubs have traded him to their opponent this weekend for cash considerations, per MassLive and the Miami Herald.
The Cubs designated the utility player for assignment on Tuesday, part of a flurry of moves as the Cubs prepared for a three-game series with the Houston Astros.
Chicago had previously selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa on March 28 for Opening Day. The Cubs signed him to a minor-league contract on March 1.
The 33-year-old Torrance, Calif., native played in 12 games for Chicago, as he batted .270 with a home run and six RBI. He played games at first base and left field but was the designated hitter for six of his 12 games with the Cubs.
Cooper had an active 2023, as he started the season with the Miami Marlins but was traded at the deadline to San Diego with pitcher Sean Reynolds to the Padres for pitcher Ryan Weathers. After the season he elected to be a free agent.
The right-handed hitting Cooper spent most of his career with the Marlins, joining them in 2018. He had his only All-Star season in 2022, as he batted .261 with nine home runs and 50 RBI. Last season he hit a career-high 17 home runs.
He made his Major League debut with the New York Yankees in 2017, playing in 13 games. That offseason New York traded Cooper to the Marlins.
The Auburn product was the Milwaukee Brewers’ sixth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. The Brewers traded Cooper to the Yankees midway through the 2017 season.