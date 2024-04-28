Chicago Cubs Shake Up Roster Ahead of Boston Red Sox Finale
Less than a day after the Chicago Cubs scratched left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks from Sunday’s start against the Boston Red Sox, they moved him to the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain, per the MLB transactions wire.
The Cubs scratched Wicks late Saturday night and determined that Hayden Wesneski would start in his place.
The Cubs made three other moves on Sunday, all in the pitching staff. The Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa.
The Cubs also optioned left-handed pitcher Luke Little to Iowa and called up left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and added him to the 40-man roster.
Wicks is the most important move because the IL move takes him out of the rotation for the next two weeks, depending upon the severity of the injury. It also comes at a time in which the Cubs have two starters on the injured list in Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks. Another pitcher that can start, Drew Smyly, is also on the IL.
The former Kansas State star, who was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2021, was 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA in five starts, with 28 strikeouts and nine walks in 23 innings. The Cubs originally called him up last August when Marcus Stroman suffered an injury.
In Stroman’s absence, Wicks went 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Wesneski was called up on April 23 and has won two games with the Cubs in relief. At Iowa he was 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in three games (two starts), with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 10.2 innings.
Palencia is making his second appearance with the Cubs this season. He was called up on April 7 and then optioned to Iowa on April 17. He has a 6.00 ERA in three games. Last season with Chicago he went 5-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 27 games.
Little was optioned to Iowa on April 17 and then recalled three days later. He hasn’t factored in a decision but he’s pitched in 10 games and struck out eight in nine innings with a 7.00 ERA. He pitched against Boston on Saturday, so optioning him is likely an opportunity to get a fresh arm.
Lovelady joined the Cubs on a minor-league contract in February and hasn’t pitched in the Majors yet this season. He was 0-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 27 games with Oakland last season.