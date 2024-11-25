Chicago Cubs Urged To Pursue Reliever Who Was Non-Tendered by AL Contender
There isn't an area the Chicago Cubs can't improve this winter.
After a disappointing showing in 2024, there's a lot of work the front office will have to do throughout the offseason.
They've already improved in the bullpen and offensively at catcher, a promising sign as the Cubs look to become contenders in 2025.
While there's a lot of work to do, Chicago has more opportunities to upgrade this roster.
With prospects to move, there's no telling just how much better the Cubs could truly be in the next campaign.
The free agency class is impressive, and there were a few names added to the loaded class last Friday. Players were non-tendered, giving Chicago an opportunity to sign those who hit the open market after their previous clubs didn't believe they were worth investing in.
Among the non-tendered players included Jacob Webb, a right-handed reliever.
Webb, who pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, was a surprise candidate to hit the free agency market.
At 31 years old, he's put together an impressive career over five seasons, posting a 2.98 ERA in 192 appearances.
He finished with a 3.02 ERA, 3.52 FIP, 1.1 WHIP, and struck out 58 hitters in 56 2/3 innings pitched for the Orioles last year, respectable numbers for the veteran.
Given his low price and ability to give the Cubs innings out of the bullpen, he could be an intriguing option.
Rich Eberwein of FanSided believes so, too, naming him a player Chicago "must target."
"One of the more surprising arms to hit free agency is Jacob Webb, who is coming off a great year with the Baltimore Orioles. Webb struck out 58 batters in 60 appearances for Baltimore in 2024, with a 3.02 ERA (3.52 FIP) and a 1.182 WHIP. Webb doesn't throw exceptionally hard, as his fastball averaged 93.5 mph last year, so he wouldn't be an answer for the Cubs' need for a closer. But he could serve as a great middle reliever/ setup man."
The Cubs would benefit greatly from finding a cheap reliever or two.
While that would give them better production in the middle to back end of their bullpen, it'd also give them a chance to add elsewhere.
Webb has done what he's needed to do and would fit in well if his stuff plays in Chicago.