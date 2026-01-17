Cubs Notes: Hall of Fame Inductees, Everything Bregman, Cubs Con, Matt Shaw & More

Cubs Con weekend is in full swing with plenty happening for Cubs fans throughout the weekend. The opening ceremony was held last night, along with plenty of interviews with Craig Counsell, Alex Bregman, Nico Hoerner, Jed Hoyer, and many more.

The Cubs' 2026 Hall of Fame class was also announced, with Jody Davis and Jon Lester as new inductees. Davis played catcher for the team from 1981 to 1988, while Lester pitched from 2015 to 2020.

Cubs notes

Cubs Boss Craig Counsell Shares First Words On Alex Bregman's Signing - Craig Counsell broke his silence at Cubs Con on Friday, addressing the Bregman signing in public for the first time. And as you would expect, Counsell seemed pretty excited about the Cubs' star acquisition.

"Yeah of course, just super excited," Counsell said when asked to address his reaction to the deal. "I think it's just brought excitement as much as anything. Juice and energy, I think every team wants that and looks forward to that. He's a great player, he's been a great player for a long bit in this league, he's a proven winner.

Cubs Deal For Alex Bregman Looks Even Better After Shocking Tucker Dodgers Move - There was little chance that the Cubs would attempt to re-sign Kyle Tucker this offseason. His offseason contract projections put him way outside the Cubs' typical comfort zone.

And while he didn't get a 10-year deal, those projections made, he did sign a mind-boggling four-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. There's no question that Tucker is the younger and better player, but he's certainly not $25 million per year better.

Cubs Star Matt Shaw May See Wild Position Change According To Team - According to Jed Hoyer, Matt Shaw "could very well" see time in the outfield this season as a super utility player. Craig Counsell also addressed the possibility during an interview on Spiegel & Holmes, saying "I think that's gonna happen."

Alex Bregman Sets One Clear Goal In First Cubs Press Conference - Bregman made it very clear what his goal was with joining the Cubs — a championship. “I'm a winning baseball player and focused on winning, and in talking with Jed [Hoyer] and Carter [Hawkins] throughout this process, I know that the Cubs organization is focused on winning,” Bregman said. “[I’m] looking forward to doing that and winning a championship here.”

Topps Drops First Alex Bregman Cubs Card With Chance To Get 1/1 Autograph Relic - Topps released the first card of Alex Bregman as a Cub on Thursday, and along with the release came a chance to win a 1/1 autograph relic. The catch? You had to buy the base edition within the first 24 hours of the release.

Alex Bregman's Son And Cubs Mascot Share Heartwarming Moment During Wrigley Arrival - Alex Bregman's son, Knox, and Cubs mascot, Clark the Cub, shared a heartwarming moment at Wrigley Field ahead of Bregman's introductory press conference.

As the 3-year-old entered, he was welcomed by Clark, with the boy running into Clark's arms and the pair sharing a hug.

