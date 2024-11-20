Chicago Cubs Make Another Trade, Acquire Catcher From Los Angeles Angels
The Chicago Cubs have been extremely active on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Jed Hoyer and company pulled off a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for relief pitcher Eli Morgan in a move to help improve a bullpen that struggled during the 2024 season.
Now, the Cubs have gone out and made a second trade.
According to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Chicago has acquired catcher Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the roster for their new backstop, they designated pitcher Trey Wingenter for assignment.
The 29-year-old will have a chance to earn a role with the Cubs, likely becoming the primary backup to Miguel Amaya behind the plate.
During the 2024 season with the Angels, Thaiss played in 57 games. He hit two home runs to go along with 16 RBI, while slashing .204/.323/.299.
Fans shouldn't expect him to come in and provide a major boost at the plate. With consistent playing time he might be able to swing the bat better, but his numbers last year weren't good.
He had a much bigger role with Los Angeles in 2023, playing in 95 games and hitting nine home runs to go along with 31 RBI. He hit for a slash line of .214/.319/.340 in that season, which again doesn't move the needle much.
Still, the Cubs accomplished their goal of upgrading the catcher position, something they set out to do this winter.
Now, fans will sit back and hope Chicago goes out and makes a splash move or two in free agency.