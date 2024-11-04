Chicago Cubs Veteran Outfielder Wins Third Straight Gold Glove
The Chicago Cubs had two Gold Glove finalists in 2024, but only one brought home the honors. For the third straight season, veteran outfielder Ian Happ won a Gold Glove. He has made a home for himself in left field, even interacting with fans from time to time. The 30-year-old has now established himself as one of the most successful outfielders in Cubs history.
This Gold Glove marks Happ as the only outfielder in the team's history to win three Gold Gloves.
Statistically, he was one of the most dangerous outfielders in the league. The switch hitter led all left fielders with eight defensive runs saved and his 11 outfield assists was tied for the most in the National League.
Although statistics such as outs above average or arm strength weren't great, he always makes sure to put himself in the right position in order to throw runners out.
"It’s pretty special. Any time in this organization, one that’s been around for so long, when you get your name mentioned like that -- the first to do something -- it’s always pretty cool. It’s a lot of hard work. And being able to do it three straight times is a really special accomplishment. This award means a lot," Happ said of the honor.
The left fielder led all of baseball by logging 1,248.1 innings in left and only committed one error, leading to a .997 fielding percentage. Even though he was coming off two wins, he still had some things to focus on.
"The throwing was really good the last two years. And so maintaining that, and having that be consistent, was great. And [I was proud of] kind of bouncing back from last year to having a better year tracking down the baseball and being able to catch some balls," he explained.
Chicago recently signed an extension, so he will be around for the long term. Not only is he a steady presence in the batters box, but a weapon with his arm in left field.