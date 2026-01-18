Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Addresses Trade Rumors In Latest Comments

The Chicago Cubs made a huge move last weekend when they landed a new third baseman in Alex Bregman by handing him a contract with more AAV than any player in team history.

Naturally, there was excitement, but that excitement quickly faded to uncertainty as to what the defensive alignment was going to look like and if anyone could be on the move. In terms of value, Chicago does not have a better realistic trade chip than Nico Hoerner, and he is being pursued by others as a result.

Most insiders have shut down this possibility. However, now Chicago has a testimonial from the man himself of his desire to be here. Hoerner gave his thoughts via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) from Cubs Con 2026 and did not leave any doubt about where he wants to be.

Hoerner Clearly States He Wants to Remain with Cubs

"The trade rumors always make you reflect. Anything that makes you question things is healthy. I absolutely love the Cubs and I’m really grateful to be here right now," Hoerner said before declining to go into the fact that he will be a free agent a year from now.

"Like usual, extension or contract-related things are going to remain internal," he said. "But I love playing for the Cubs. I think that was evident in signing a deal initially and hopefully evident just in how I approach the game. I have gratitude of being here and playing in front of these fans. I’m so excited for this season and the roster that we have going into this year. That being the absolute main focus and things falling in line from there."

He went on to talk about how after everything he has been through in Chicago, he wants to be here for what looks to be the culmination season of a long process this team has gone through.

"I definitely want to be here for this season and with this group," he said. "I think there’s a ton of satisfaction in seeing an organization and players around you develop. It’s been a really steady arc of improvement here."

Will Cubs Actually Consider Trading Hoerner?

By all accounts, most insiders believe it would take an offer that blows Chicago away for them to actually pull the trigger on dealing Hoerner, and this is exactly how it should be. He is the heart and soul of this team and provides intangibles on both sides of the ball that simply cannot be replaced.

Sharma included the fact that the Cubs likely value what he brings to the team significantly more than a team trying to trade for him would, which ultimately makes a deal much more unlikely. It's not to say it's impossible, but it is safe to assume that in the shocking world where Hoerner is dealt, it would be for a return so significant that most fans would be able to rationalize it.

It does not seem like that world is a reality, though, and Chicago and Hoerner both seem keen on keeping the second baseman a Cub for as long as possible.

