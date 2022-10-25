Following Former-Cubs in the World Series: Who To Root For

With the MLB postseason coming to a head in a clash between American League champion Houston Astros, and National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, the reach of the Chicago Cubs player tree is sure to be involved.

As perennial contenders for much of the late 2010s, the Cubs had shipped out many of their former stars in recent years, but oddly enough — besides Martín Maldonado — not a single one ended up on the Astros.

Maldonado played four games from the Cubs in 2019, but was shipped out for Tony Kemp just two weeks after he was acquired from the Kansas City Royals. Other than Maldonado, not one reliever, nor even a bench player who once played on the Cubs can be found on the Astros roster.

Despite that, there is one Houston figure who was once a Cub, though it may not be obvious.

Dusty Baker managed the Cubs from 2003-2006, including their fateful 2003 season which ended in heartbreak during Game 7 of the NLCS, just one win away from ending a 68-year NL Pennant drought.

Baker never again reached such heights with the Cubs, he was canned following their 66-win 2006 season.

The Phillies, however, are loaded with former-Cubs, most notable of which, is Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber was the Phillies rock in left field for the bulk of the season, he led the club in games played with 155 and the NL in home runs with 46. Though his batting average was a rather disappointing .218, he had a career second-best OPS+ at 130.

Schwarber helped lead the Phillies through the NLCS with three home runs and six walks for an OPS of 1.571 after a dismal start to the postseason. Look for him to do some serious damage against Astros pitching.

Nick Castellanos was only a Cub for a brief 51 games post-trade deadline 2019, but he made the most of his time in the Windy City, slashing .321/.356/.646. He hasn't excelled in 2022, posting a career low .694 OPS, but his performance in the NLDS propelled the Phillies to a Game 1 victory.

Lastly, the Cubs traded David Robertson to Philadelphia at this year's deadline, receiving pitching prospect Ben Brown in return. Robertson was lights out for the Phillies in August with a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings, filling in for an injured Seranthony Domínguez with aplomb.

But as the season wore on he began to fatigue. Between September/October and the postseason, he's pitched to a 3.52 ERA with 14 walks and two home runs in 15.1 innings.

His age and stamina is starting to make itself known as we get deeper into the postseason, but due to a lack of bullpen depth, the Phillies must still rely on Robertson as a wavering arm.

