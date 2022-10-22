Former Cub Kyle Schwarber is Trying to Lead Phillies to World Series of Their Own

Kyle Schwarber was an instant hit when he made his debut with the Chicago Cubs. Literally. The slugger notched four hits in just his second game with the Big League club in June of 2015.

However, he became a fan favorite during Chicago's 2016 World Series run when he miraculously returned from injury to record his first hit of the season during the World Series.

Schwarber ended up hitting .412 in that series, helping propel the Cubs to a championship for the first time in 108 years. He showed strength, tenacity, and the ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Now, in 2022, he's doing it again, but this time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After starting off the postseason ice-cold, Schwarber is finding his groove. Not only did he launch a historic 488-foot shot in Game 1 of the NLCS, but he has now recorded four hits in the series through the first three games, two of which were home runs.

Friday night's leadoff shot set the tone for the Phillies. Perhaps the most interesting bit of all this is that Schwarber had been dealing with a knee issue, something he kept concealed.

It helps explain his early performances this postseason, but it also helps explain who he is as a leader and a competitor. It's what makes him so valuable even beyond the moonshots and extra-base hits.

Those intangible qualities are what endeared him to Chicago and are what prompted Philadelphia to sign him to a four-year, $79 million deal this past winter.

Just as he did with the Cubs, his presence in the clubhouse and in the lineup very well may help propel his current team to a World Series berth.

