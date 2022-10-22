Former Cub Kyle Schwarber is Trying to Lead Phillies to World Series of Their Own

Skip to main content

Former Chicago Cub Kyle Schwarber is Trying to Lead Phillies to World Series of Their Own

Former Chicago Cub and fan-favorite Kyle Schwarber is trying to lead his current team, the Philadelphia Phillies, to a World Series of their own.

Kyle Schwarber was an instant hit when he made his debut with the Chicago Cubs. Literally. The slugger notched four hits in just his second game with the Big League club in June of 2015.

However, he became a fan favorite during Chicago's 2016 World Series run when he miraculously returned from injury to record his first hit of the season during the World Series.

Schwarber ended up hitting .412 in that series, helping propel the Cubs to a championship for the first time in 108 years. He showed strength, tenacity, and the ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Now, in 2022, he's doing it again, but this time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After starting off the postseason ice-cold, Schwarber is finding his groove. Not only did he launch a historic 488-foot shot in Game 1 of the NLCS, but he has now recorded four hits in the series through the first three games, two of which were home runs.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Friday night's leadoff shot set the tone for the Phillies. Perhaps the most interesting bit of all this is that Schwarber had been dealing with a knee issue, something he kept concealed.

It helps explain his early performances this postseason, but it also helps explain who he is as a leader and a competitor. It's what makes him so valuable even beyond the moonshots and extra-base hits.

Those intangible qualities are what endeared him to Chicago and are what prompted Philadelphia to sign him to a four-year, $79 million deal this past winter.

Just as he did with the Cubs, his presence in the clubhouse and in the lineup very well may help propel his current team to a World Series berth.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19274079
Opinions

Former Cub Kyle Schwarber is Trying to Lead Phillies to World Series of Their Own

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_9626544
News

On This Day in Cubs History: The Curse is Broken

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19148214
Opinions

Could Wilmer Flores be an Option for the Cubs at First Base?

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_18893986 (1)
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Keegan Thompson

By Ben Silver
USATSI_8874026
News

On This Day In Cubs History: Sweep Happens at Wrigley Field

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19177491
News

Cubs Shortstop Hoerner Snubbed from Gold Glove Finalists

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_16376609
News

Ian Happ Named NL Finalist for Left Field Gold Glove

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19165301
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Marcus Stroman

By Ben Silver