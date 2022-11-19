Former Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum

Skip to main content

Former Chicago Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum

The rumor that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras may sign with the St. Louis Cardinals is gaining momentum.

Before the offseason even began, talks about where catcher Willson Contreras would end up were the talk of the town square. Would the Chicago Cubs offer him a new contract? Let him walk? Give him a qualifying offer?

It ended up being the latter, but Contreras made the wise decision to test his chances in free agency. 

Unfortunately for the Cubs, the rumor linking Contreras to their National League Central rivals the St. Louis Cardinals seems to be picking up steam.

In his recent article for the New York Post, Jon Heyman states that the Cardinals are indeed pursuing the catcher and mentions the double blow it could land the Cubs.

Not only would Chicago lose one of the best offensive catchers in the game, their divisional rivals would then add him. Not an ideal situation.

In the same article, Heyman also points out potential interest by the Houston Astros.

If the Cubs do not pursue re-signing Contreras, as it appears they won't, then perhaps Plan B at the backstop position could be Christian Vázquez. We have already gone in depth here at Inside the Cubs on the potential fit and the reported interest.

