Chicago Cubs Greatest Need Shockingly Doesn’t Center Around Improving Offense
The Chicago Cubs are in an interesting position entering the offseason. The focus for them has continued to be on Cody Bellinger, but there will be other decisions the Cubs front office will have to make.
Contending teams are often built on pitching. However, with Chicago's lack of offense during 2024, that's where they need to improve most.
Still, that doesn't mean they should ignore the bullpen and starting rotation. If they want to play deep into October, that's arguably more important than what they do offensively. Even if they're an average offensive team and their pitching staff is elite, there's a chance the Cubs will find success.
Obviously, the best outcome would be for both sides to be at the highest possible level. Unfortunately, that isn't often the case for many teams. Unless they're willing to spend $300-plus million in free agency, which isn't out of the question, they at least need to make their lineup above average.
Despite their need for help in the lineup, Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker views their rotation as an area they need to improve.
"The Cubs youth movement continues, with top prospects like Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros, and Cade Horton looking to make a splash next season after Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered this year. That youth and several long-term contracts leave the Cubs roster in a good place despite the likely departure of Cody Bellinger, but they could always use more pitching. The depth of the starting rotation and bullpen was tested throughout the season, and the team is set to lose Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly."
It's tough to give the right or wrong answer for what Chicago needs this winter.
On one hand, their offense performed at such a poor level that every move they make should be focused on improving that. Their rotation wasn't bad by any means. In fact, one could even argue that it was one of the best in Major League Baseball.
Still, there were times throughout the campaign when their rotation needed to be better, so it isn't out of the question that they don't add to their staff.
What they do will likely depend on how much money they have. If the Cubs front office is working under a budget constraint, asking them to improve drastically in either area is tough.
If they want to compete with the other top teams around baseball, that can't be the case.