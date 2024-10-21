Chicago Cubs Emerging Star Garnering Attention at Arizona Fall League
The Chicago Cubs have a few questions that need to be answered with their roster heading into the offseason.
There are some clear needs on the team, as adding a power bat to the middle of the lineup is near the top of their to-do list. That becomes an even bigger need should Cody Bellinger opt out of his contract and hit free agency again.
Other than that, lineup-wise, the team looks to be pretty set.
Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Isaac Parades are likely the starters in the infield. Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ will be holding down the outfield.
The only position that the team may actively look for an upgrade at is catcher, where Miguel Amaya left a lot to be desired as the main backstop in 2024.
In 117 games, he recorded an underwhelming slash line of .232/.288/.357 with eight home runs, 13 doubles, two triples and 47 RBI. His advanced stats went in the wrong direction, as he will likely face competition in Spring Training for the starting spot.
One potential competitor for him could be the team’s star prospect, Moises Ballesteros.
He reached Triple-A this past summer and more than held his own. A .281/.340/.454 slash line was recorded in his first 68 games and 285 plate appearances with 10 home runs, 15 doubles and 35 RBI.
That production has carried right over into the Arizona Fall League, where he was recently highlighted as one of the top performers.
“The Cubs' 20-year-old catching hotshot has been one of the AFL's most consistent players so far. He continued that this week with six more hits including a home run on Oct. 16. Ballesteros has as many RBIs as games this fall, and his 13 total hits rank third in the Fall League. He finished the week hitting .419/.457/.677,” wrote Joe Trezza of MLB.com.
The No. 44 ranked prospect in baseball and No. 4 in the Chicago system, Ballesteros should strongly be considered for the starting job next year. Despite his youth, he is proving capable of performing at every stop.
He will put pressure on Amaya all offseason and into Spring Training. A good performance in February and March and the talented backstop could push his way into the mix to overtake last season’s starter.
Ballestero's bat looks like it can certainly play, but it will be refining his defensive mechanics that determine how quickly he reaches the Big Leagues.