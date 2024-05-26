Theo Epstein Clears Up Rumors Surrounding Potential MLB Commissioner Run
Rob Manfred, the current MLB commissioner, will be retiring after his contract expires in 2029.
For some fans, this will be a sigh of relief as many believe his antics with the media, out of touch dealings with the fans and the fumble on television rights and blackouts has marred his tenure. None of that even mentions the largest cheating scandal in North American sports history that the Houston Astros partook in with little repercussions.
The question now is who will take over for Manfred in five years time?
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, MLB’s vice president, business operations Morgan Sword is the leading candidate to take the helm. They will be just 44 at the time and could bring a fresh perspective to the game of baseball.
But one name continues to pop-up in conversation and that is former Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein who orchestrated the Cubs' 2015 World Series championship team and run.
But according to Nightengale there is no interest or intention to seek the job, instead, Epstein has other machinations.
"Theo Epstein, the future Hall of Fame executive who helped end the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs’ World Series droughts, has no interest in the job and still hopes to become an owner," writes Nightengale.
Epstein joined the Fenway Sports Group, who owns the Boston Red Sox, as part owner back in February of this year. He clearly is hoping to become the majority owner and decision maker of another team in the coming years.
That would not be possible if he were commissioner due to an obvious conflict of interest and legalities preventing it.
So as much as fans would love to see Epstein take the helm of MLB and usher in a new era for the sport, it appears that will not be the case.