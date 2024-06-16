Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Lands Rumored Trade Target
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in landing a catcher before the MLB trade deadline. A clear position of need, the Cubs will have competition from other teams searching for help at the position.
There aren't many catchers on the market who can improve teams, but there are a few that the front office can target.
According to David Kaplan, which was shared by Cubs Insider, Chicago has discussed a trade for catcher Elias Diaz.
"As first reported by David Kaplan and subsequently confirmed by @HotStoveCubbies, they have had talks with the Rockies for Elías Díaz and may have also discussed Danny Jansen with the Jays. That could lend credence to the bigger rumor in terms of the front office weighing the idea of being in for a pound if they’re in for a penny."
In a proposed trade from Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut, they'd be landing the Colorado Rockies All-Star.
The deal would ship Haydn McGeary, who's viewed as a top 15 prospect in the organization by most rankings, to the Rockies.
"The Chicago Cubs aren’t remotely good enough to justify making a big splash and the depth simply isn’t there in the farm system to add a high-end bat with multiple years of contract control. So, a team getting some of the least amount of production from its catchers, acquires the best one available at the MLB trade deadline."
Johnson's comments about the farm system are interesting, as it's arguable that they have the best farm system in baseball. If a star becomes available at the trade deadline, there aren't many teams that can outbid the Cubs.
But even if they didn't want to make a splash, Diaz would bring this lineup some much-needed help. He's having the best season of his career by a landslide, slashing .303/.352/.439 with five home runs and an OPS+ of 118.
Chicago would be banking on him to continue having a career year, a risky decision given he's 33 years old.
However, their offense, which ranks in the bottom half in nearly every major hitting statistic, needs anything. If it's a risk that could benefit them, it's one that needs to happen.
McGeary is an interesting prospect, but his .183/.253/.320 slash line in 153 Double-A at-bats in 2024 certainly makes him expandable.