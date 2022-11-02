On This Day in History: The Cubs Win the World Series

Skip to main content

On This Day in History: The Chicago Cubs Win the World Series

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs were losers no more. Finally, after 108 years of waiting, the Cubs were World Champions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

"This is gonna be a tough play, Bryant, the Cubs WIN THE WORLD SERIES!"

Forever immortalized are the words of Joe Buck. 108 years between titles and the Chicago Cubs couldn't have done it in any more dramatic a fashion.

How many of your parents, grandparents and great-grandparents never got to witness a title in Wrigleyville?

How many years did you spend waiting for the night of Nov. 2, 2016?

How loud did you scream when Dexter Fowler hit the lead-off home run to open the scoring? How much did your heart sink when Rajai Davis tied the ballgame with his ultimately meaningless eighth-inning home run?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Where does Ben Zobrist now rank among your favorite all-time Cubs for his extra-inning double?

Who was the first person you hugged when the Cubs began to celebrate on the mound?

How many tears were shed that night?

The Chicago Cubs can now and forever say that their title drought is now longer than it was in 1914. 'Loveable losers' no more, the 2016 Chicago Cubs are winners.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_9650695
News

On This Day in History: The Cubs Win the World Series

By Ben Silver
USATSI_16488710
News

Ian Happ Wins First Career Gold Glove Award

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_18960477
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Rowan Wick

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9648144
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Comes Back From 3-1 Deficit, Forces Game 7

By Ben Silver
USATSI_2121965
News

On This Day in History: Ryne Sandberg Announces His Return to the Cubs

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_18039833
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: David Robertson

By Ben Silver
USATSI_12466160
News

Cubs Hire Slew of New Front Office Employees

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9645487
News

On This Day in History: Cubs Win Game Five of 2016 World Series

By Payton Havermann