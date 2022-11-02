On This Day in History: The Cubs Win the World Series

"This is gonna be a tough play, Bryant, the Cubs WIN THE WORLD SERIES!"

Forever immortalized are the words of Joe Buck. 108 years between titles and the Chicago Cubs couldn't have done it in any more dramatic a fashion.

How many of your parents, grandparents and great-grandparents never got to witness a title in Wrigleyville?

How many years did you spend waiting for the night of Nov. 2, 2016?

How loud did you scream when Dexter Fowler hit the lead-off home run to open the scoring? How much did your heart sink when Rajai Davis tied the ballgame with his ultimately meaningless eighth-inning home run?

Where does Ben Zobrist now rank among your favorite all-time Cubs for his extra-inning double?

Who was the first person you hugged when the Cubs began to celebrate on the mound?

How many tears were shed that night?

The Chicago Cubs can now and forever say that their title drought is now longer than it was in 1914. 'Loveable losers' no more, the 2016 Chicago Cubs are winners.

