D-backs Take Series Win Behind Montgomery’s Strong Start
The D-backs took a gritty 4-3 win against the Reds in Cincinnati. It was the first series win for the D-backs since they defeated the Cardinals at Chase Field in mid April. The D-backs improve to 17-20, inching ever closer to .500 as they’ve won three straight for the first time all season.
Arizona was given another strong outing by left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery, fresh off a three-inning blowup start at the hands of the Dodgers, delivered seven innings of two-run ball. Despite struggling with control at times, and running into a couple of problematic innings, Montgomery never lost control of the game, and worked his way out of multiple jams.
The big southpaw struck out only two, and allowed nine total baserunners, but induced a double play and was the beneficiary of some excellent defense, on his way to a third Quality Start in four games.
Trouble struck the left-hander right away. In the second inning, Montgomery allowed a leadoff double to Reds’ catcher Tyler Stephenson. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had difficulty fielding the ball in the LF corner, and it turned into a runner at third with no outs. He then allowed an RBI hit to Stuart Fairchild, but Fairchild was thrown out at second base. Montgomery limited the damage to one run.
The D-backs offense answered back immediately, as they had been known to do in 2023, but haven’t shown much of this season. Gabriel Moreno singled, and was scored by a ripped double down the left-field line by Pavin Smith. The D-backs patiently worked at-bats against Graham Ashcraft, as Corbin Carroll walked and Ketel Marte singled on a hustle grounder. With the bases loaded, Christian Walker laid off ball four to force in a run and take a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth inning, Montgomery once again battled, giving up a leadoff single and a rocket of a double to Reds 3B Jeimer Candelario, evening the score at 2-2. The Reds would continue to rack up baserunners, but Montgomery was able to still go three more scoreless innings.
The offense answered back again in the sixth, with singles by Gurriel and Eugenio Suárez, chasing Ashcraft after five-plus innings. Gabriel Moreno then scooped a low splitter off right-hander Fernando Cruz to left field as the D-backs took a 3-2 lead.
Suárez would follow up with a solo home run off right-hander Lucas Sims in the eighth inning against his former team. It turned out to be a very crucial run as the D-backs went into the ninth up 4-2. Both Suárez and Moreno put up multi-hit games, with two crucial RBI between them.
With closer Paul Sewald making his first appearance since his oblique strain yesterday, manager Torey Lovullo opted to allow right-hander Kevin Ginkel to close. Ginkel ran into a wall almost immediately, giving up a leadoff walk and back-to-back one-out singles. The lead dwindled to 4-3, and with runners on the corners, left-hander Joe Mantiply came in to complete the save.
Mantiply did so admirably, striking out Will Benson on five pitches and inducing a game-ending flyout from leadoff man Jonathan India for a 4-3 D-backs win.
The D-backs, despite a stressful contest, take the series win, and will go for the sweep tomorrow behind right-hander Slade Cecconi.