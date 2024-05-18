Arizona Diamondbacks Seeing Dramatic Increase in Fan Attendance

Difference in 2024 attendance vs. the same point last year (per game, rounded):



+11K ARI

+10K

+9K

+8K

+7K

+6K WSH

+5K SF BAL

+4K CIN CLE

+3K TEX CHC

+2K

+1K SEA KC SD

0 PIT ATL DET MIA BOS MIN

-1K NYY PHI LAD MIL

-2K TB COL

-3K CWS STL OAK TOR

-4K HOU LAA

-5K

-6K

-7K NYM