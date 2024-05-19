Diamondbacks Implode Late After Zac Gallen's Hot Start
The Diamondbacks lost in ugly fashion to the Detroit Tigers at home, dropping the second game of the series 8-3. This followed an even uglier 13-0 pummeling in last night's contest.
Arizona's ace Zac Gallen looked very sharp early. Although giving up some hard contact with a triple in the first inning, Gallen stranded the runner with a strikeout. He had five strikeouts through two innings, and although some solid contact went against him, he looked generally dominant, punching out 10 hitters over 6 2/3 innings.
His final line would be 6 2/3 innings pitched, seven hits allowed, three earned runs, no walks and 10 strikeouts, although his third earned run was left on first as Gallen exited the game.
Arizona's offense was generally stagnant. A ripped triple by Corbin Carroll to lead off the fourth inning was stranded by a groundout and two strikeouts from the 2-3-4 hitters. This was Carroll's first extra-base hit in six days, but the rest of the order failed to capitalize.
The D-backs got to Detroit starter Jack Flaherty in the sixth, with a walk, two singles and a triple, courtesy of Ketel Marte's MLB-leading 17th straight game with a base hit. Arizona took a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh, but things would only devolve from there.
Gallen allowed a leadoff double to Gio Urshela in the seventh, but struck out two in a row. Unfortunately, Javier Baez continued his resurgent series with another double off Gallen, and the D-backs' old friend Carson Kelly ripped a single into right field to knot the score at two apiece and chase Gallen.
Left-hander Joe Mantiply entered the game with Gallen's inherited runner at first and two outs, and promptly allowed another double. After an intentional walk to Mark Canha, Wenceel Perez cleared the bases with a triple.
It took three pitchers to get the final out of the seventh, as Justin Martinez entered, only to allow a walk, a base hit and subsequently a sixth run as the Tigers went up 6-2.
The scoring wouldn't end there for Detroit. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel, who has been shaky in recent outings, gave up two singles, a double and a sac fly to make it 8-2.
Arizona got one back off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who singled in Randal Grichuk, but the overall effort from both the offense and pitching staff wasn't enough to stop the onslaught of Tigers hits, on the way to a demoralizing 8-3 loss.
With last night's 17-hit fiasco, and the downpour of hard contact in this game, the D-backs' pitching staff has allowed 32 hits over the last 18 innings, and have only 11 of their own. They've been outscored 21-3 in this series.
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will be tasked with righting the ship and avoiding the sweep for Sunday's day game. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM Arizona time at Chase Field.