Diamondbacks at Orioles May 10th Game Preview
The Diamondbacks (18-20) visit the first place Baltimore Orioles this weekend (24-12) at Camden Yards. First pitch Friday night is at 7:05 EST, 4:05 MST.
NOTE: The D-backs made a late lineup change, switching Ketel Marte from 2B to DH and Blaze Alexander from DH to 2B
How to Watch
The game is an exclusive broadcast on Apple TV+. You can learn all about how to sign up and get a free two-month trial by reading this story.
Who is Pitching
Brandon Pfaadt RHP, 1-2, 4.61 ERA faces Cole Irvin LHP, 3-1 2.86 ERA Be sure to check out the comprehensive series preview provided by Alex D'Agostino, which includes detailed pitching matchup information see also keys for Brandon Pfaadt, who must locate his sweeper better to be successful.
LINEUPS
The Diamondbacks are going with almost an all right-hand lineup against the lefty Irvin. The only left-hand batter for Arizona is Corbin Carroll. Irvin's career split is fairly even with a .733 OPS against right-hand batters and .736 against left. The split is more pronounced in 2024 however, albeit in a small sample size. In 107 PA vs. RHB he has a .630 OPS and in just 30 PA vs. LHB he has a .544 OPS
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 3-for-10 with a triple and a homer against Irvin in his career. He had an RBI double in last night's game agains the Reds, his first RBI since April 23rd. The D-backs will need Gurriel to continue coming out of his deep slump, as his slash line has dropped to .233/273/.384, .656 OPS after starting out the season hot the first week.
Pfaadt meanwhile will face four LHB and two switch hitters, totaling six left-hand bats in all. That could be a problem as he has an extreme platoon split this year. (.512 OPS vs RHB and .948 OPS vs. LHB).
2023 AL Rookie of the year Gunnar Henderson leads it off for the Orioles. He has five career homers leading off a game for Baltimore, including three so far this year. Henderson is tied for 3rd in all of MLB with 11 homers in all.
Bullpens
Baltimore closer Craig Kimbrel is struggling. Over his last five games he's blown two saves, and in just 2.1 innings given up six runs on six hits, seven walks and two homers. He has a 4.73 ERA on the season and has now walked nine batters in 13.1 innings, leading to a 1.500 WHIP.
Paul Sewald got his first save of 2024 on Thursday night. He had made his season debut on Tuesday after missing all season with Grade 2 Oblique strain. The team might try to avoid using him on back to back nights and three times in four days. Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson each worked on both Wednesday and Thursday however, so it's unlikely that all three of the team's top relievers would be available tonight.